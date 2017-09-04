 

Advance votes near one million with today's early votes still to be counted

Almost one million people have cast an advance vote in Saturday's election with a record number going to the polls on Thursday alone. 

A major proportion of those under 30 aren't enrolled to vote.

The Electoral Commission says 985,530 votes were cast until the end of yesterday. That far exceeds the 717,579 people who voted before election day in 2014 and the 334,558 who early voted in 2011. 

Thursday saw the largest number of early voters ever on a single day with 178,785 votes cast. 

With the advance votes from today still to be counted it's expected well over one million people will have gone to the polls before they open tomorrow. 

The Electoral Commission signalled earlier in the campaign they expected up to half of the total votes to be advance votes. 

Voters have been able to enrol and vote at the same time if they are advance voting. However, people cannot enrol on election day, meaning they need to enrol by tonight. 

Polling booths open tomorrow between 9am-7pm. 

The Electoral Commission will gradually release the results with all advance votes released by 8.30pm, half of the results from voting booths released by 10pm and the full results by 11.30pm.

