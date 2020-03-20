Adorable fluffy penguin chicks hatch at Auckland's Kelly Tarlton's aquarium

Two adorable, fluffy king penguin chicks have hatched at Auckland's SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's aquarium, delighting keepers and the public alike amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

They're the only two chicks that they'll see this season as other eggs were infertile.

They hatched last month and are already growing quickly, healthy and not requiring any extra care from the keepers looking after them.

"They are both very loud when calling for more food or practising their singing, you can hear them from the other end of the exhibit," penguin keeper Nicole Walker told 1 NEWS.

"Other king penguins, and even some gentoos are interested in the chicks and want to get a closer look but swiftly get told off by the protective parents."

One was raised by adoptive parents, Willow and Kingston, after their biological egg turned out to be fertile.

They waddled in to help because the chick's birth mother was hatching it as a single mum - incredibly stressful for the birds while they're incubating, Ms Walker says.

"This chick is Willow's first, and she has really stepped up to the role," she says.

"Both Kingston and Willow are very protective parents, but also enjoy their down time and swimming to stretch their legs."

One of the king penguin chicks seen with its doting parents. Source: Supplied

The other chick was laid by Shackleton and Ethan.

Shackleton's historically been a single mum but this year, she found a dedicated partner in Ethan.

"Both are very dedicated to caring for the chick," Ms Walker says.

People heading to the aquarium can already see the fluffy birds, but they may have to squint a bit.

"The chicks are growing so fast now that their struggling to fit under their parents' tummies, so keep a look out for brown fluffy feathers and some tiny black king penguin feet and that will be one of the chicks having a snooze under the watchful eye of Mum and Dad."

They're still too young to know what gender they are and haven't been named yet.