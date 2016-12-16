 

Additional $3m in funding announced for natural hazards warning upgrade

The Government has an initial boost in funding for GeoNet, which provides, among other things, measurements of earthquakes and tsunami warnings.

Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee and Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith said in a joint statement that up to $3 million will be used to "develop and enhance GeoNet's natural hazards monitoring capability and response service".

The move comes after GeoNet head Ken Gledhill was accused of "blindsiding" the Government in the wake of the Kaikoura quakes when he suggested an expanded monitoring system was needed.

GeoNet's monitoring system currently consists of automated sensors and on-call seismologists who are alerted if the quake is big enough.

Mr Brownlee said it is more important than ever that early, accurate warnings are relayed to the public.

"It's important we have the ability to get warnings about potential emergencies out to New Zealanders as quickly as possible, to enable them to take appropriate action," Mr Brownlee said.

"GeoNet plays a key role advising on the need for warnings about natural emergencies such as tsunami, and a well-funded GeoNet service has long been a priority for the Government.

"Work is already underway, led by the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management, on scoping a 24/7 warning centre that would involve multiple agencies monitoring a range of hazards.

"This work will continue but, in the meantime, enhancing GeoNet's capacity to provide a timely response is an important priority."

Both also gave a reminder that while warnings after earthquakes are vital, people should be aware of threats and heed natural warnings, fleeing the coast to higher ground after any strong earthquake.

