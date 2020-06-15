Adding an extra bedroom to your home will add value to it in one region, lose value in another

The latest housing data shows prices aren't going down, but the Government has recently freed up the consent process for renovations.

That means more of you might be thinking about another room. Seven Sharp wondered is it worth it?

The answer is based on where your house is. In one region, an extra room can actually reduce your home's value.

Realestate.co.nz's Vanessa Taylor revealed where adding an extra room can add dividends.

"In the Wairarapa, if you go from a three bedroom home to a four bedroom home you can make upwards of $400,000, it’s a fascinating amount and a great region if you're looking to add a bedroom to a house you’ve already got."

However upsizing your abode isn't always a money maker.

"In the month of May, Gisborne has actually gone backwards when going from three bedroom to four bedroom houses, losing just over $13,000 in value.

"This shows us three bedroom family homes are really strong in that region."

Her advice before launching into any renovations is to make sure you do your research.