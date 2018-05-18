 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Adding a drone to livestock herding proves life-hack for Marlborough farmer

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A drone flying farmer says since bringing the technology on-farm, herding his livestock has become much less arduous.

Jason Rentoul says herding his sheep, cows and deer on his Wairau Valley property with a drone is much less arduous.
Source: YouTube / RNZ

Marlborough-based Jason Rentoul runs sheep, beef and deer on his rolling hill country property in Wairau Valley.

Mr Rentoul said he got a drone last year after seeing one at a field days event and had been using it to herd his livestock up to three times a week since.

He said using the drone had slashed the time it took to shift stock by more than 50 per cent.

"Not only is it good for deer, we move cows and calves at foot ... where normally they would just want to fight the dogs ... they'll move fine for a drone and just trot along," Mr Rentoul said.

Mr Rentoul said it used to take two hours for two men with two teams of dogs to muster sheep from some of the hill blocks on his farm, but now it took three quarters of an hour for him to do it only using a drone.

"Being a hilly farm where a lot of stuff is done on foot, the drones really saved a lot of man hours.

"The drone does the higher bits that you can't see [from the ground] and you would [otherwise] have to walk half an hour to go and have a look and then go 'oh there was no sheep there'," he said.

Despite getting a hard time from some other farmers in the area, he wishes he'd started using a drone sooner.

He said his dogs still had a part to play in the herding process, despite the drone.

"The thing with a drone is it doesn't have a lot of push, so when we get to the end of a block where we actually have to bark the sheep off, or the deer off, we have to pull out the dogs."

Jason Rentoul said the drone and his heading dog now worked together.

"A good heading dog, he's already figured out if the drones working on that side, I'll go over here [to the other side] and work over here."

Related

Marlborough

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

2

Ministry reviews decision not to extend student allowance for unemployed man told he has to quit night class or face benefit cut

3

DOC disappointed after falcon shot on Hastings farm - 'Euthanasia was the most humane option'

4

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in South Auckland

02:51
5
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Person critically injured in animal attack near Raglan

The victim has been transported to a medical facility.

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

Most read story: 'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

01:09
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

Grant Robertson needed to give health a cash injection while avoiding getting into huge debt, says our columnist.

Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident on May 11.

06:23
'They simply haven’t delivered' – Amy Adams says Labour government has deviated from campaign promises in budget

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

"They simply haven't delivered," she said, adding that Labour had "strong surpluses" to do the thing it promised.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 