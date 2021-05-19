TODAY |

Adding bed making to your morning routine sets you up for success, life coach says

Source:  1 NEWS

There are two types of people — those who make their beds and those who don't.

Seven Sharp sent a man who loves a sleep in, Rhys Mathewson, to investigate. Source: Seven Sharp

Those that do are setting themselves up for success, life coach Allison Fisher said.

As well as making your bed straight after getting up, Fisher has some other tips to set you up for a great day, including getting clothes ready the night before and having your alarm away from you so you have to get out of bed.

For all the things you should include in your morning routine to set yourself up to be more successful and productive, watch the video above.

