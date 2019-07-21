TODAY |

Ad campaign aimed to tackle drug-driving has families speaking up

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health

A six-week advertising campaign aimed at tackling drug driving has begun tonight, following a petition which has called for roadside drug testing.

The Transport Agency's ad is part of a wider two-million-dollar campaign to reduce harm caused by drug driving although critics are saying it misses the mark.

The woman who fronts the advert lost her cousin while driving under the influence of drugs and she is asking others to share their stories.

Kiwis affected by drug-driving accidents have expressed to 1 News how important it is to raise awareness around the growing issue.

"I'd stress to families when they are actually watching this ad to actually talk about it. The trouble with drugs is that it is a hidden identity," Ron Crone told 1 News.

Mr Crone lost his 24-year-old son in 2017 and says it was a normal routine for his son and other family and friends to drive while under the influence of cannabis.

"They felt there was no issue with driving stoned ... some even commented it made their driving safer."

Last year, 71 people died in crashes where drugs had been taken and 66 people where alcohol was above the legal limit.

"I've watched a video of my own son with his friends where he's saying, 'I can't have another hit of the bong because I've got to drive' and five minutes later he's having another hit of the bong. This ad may have stopped that."

The drug foundation says what's needed now is a targeted education campaign.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A new $2 million advertising campaign has been launched aimed at those who drive after taking drugs, but critics say the ad misses the mark. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
The 25-year-old is accused of killing her 57-year-old mother in front of her own 4-year-old child.
Aussie woman charged with decapitating her mother in front of four-year-old
2
Car alarms could be heard ringing after debris fell following the incident.
Doorbell camera captures moment house explodes in Christchurch
3
Taurua has taken the Silver Ferns from an all-time low to a World Cup final.
'Very lucky as Kiwis to have her' – Silver Ferns hail impact of coach Noeline Taurua
4
Mystery surrounds the four cuts to the cables which caused Tonga to lose internet and mobile phone service.
Tonga keeps close eye on Turkish tanker after it plunged country into communication blackout
5
Director Taika Waititi hands the Thor hammer to Natalie Portman
Taika Waititi to Direct Natalie Portman as Thor
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:49
Muslim leaders say the events of March 15, 2019 will never be forgotten.

Defence Force spent about $600,000 in response to Christchurch terrorist attack

Person seriously injured after crashing car into building while fleeing police in Auckland
00:41
Two people were seriously injured in the incident.

Man remains in ICU, another discharged from hospital after Whanganui fire
02:04
It was a poignant moment – believers from two religions putting their past differences aside in a show of love and peace.

Inquiry into Christchurch terror attacks extends deadline for public submissions