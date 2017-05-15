'Actually implement things that are going to help' - Mike King steps down from suicide prevention panel over 'deeply flawed' government plan

Mike King wants the Government to "stop contracting out responsibilty" for suicide prevention work and to "actually implement things that are going to help" following his decision to resign from New Zealand's suicide prevention panel.

Mr King strongly criticised the Government's Draft Suicide Prevention plan in his resignation letter to Dr John Crawshaw at the Ministry of Health after becoming "increasingly concerned" about the "deeply flawed" guidelines, which were created to help reduce suicide over the next decade.

Speaking to 1 NEWS about his decision to step down from the New Zealand Suicide Prevention External Advisory Panel, he set a challenge to the Minister of Health, Jonathan Colemen, to "stop contracting out responsibility for this work and start doing what politicians are supposed to do and listen to communities".

"Come with us on the road, learn first-hand from people who are using these services who are living with people who are at risk every day," Mr King said.

"Hear what they have to say and actually implement things that are going to help them.

"That is a suicide prevention strategy. This is not."

In his letter he wrote to the ministry's Director and Chief Advisior of Mental Health saying, "The plan has buried all new ideas in such impenetrable language they are beyond recognition and unlikely to ever see the light of day".

"It is a strategy that is so broad in its effort to please everyone it will eventually collapse under the weight of public expectation.

"This will please no one except you and the politicians you serve ... It would be funny if people weren't dying."

Mr King also questioned why a percentage target in suicide reductions was removed by officials for the final draft plan.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Dr John Crawshaw said Mr King emailed him this morning outlining his decision to resign from his position.

"In my response to Mike, I'll be thanking him for his work, and also recognising the special connection he has with New Zealanders," Dr Crawshaw said.

"His energy and drive will no doubt be ongoing as we all continue the work to reduce suicide."

Dr Crawshaw said the draft strategy Mr King referred to was released on April 12 and "since then the Ministry has been consulting widely and will continue to do so.

"The draft strategy Mike refers to is setting out a vision of how we can work together to prevent suicide; it's the responsibility of all of us.

"No one person or organisation can prevent suicide; we all need to be involved from government agencies, to employers, neighbours and families."

Where can I get support and help from?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline (8 am to 12 midnight) - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787