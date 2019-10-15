What actually happens if you win tonight's $38 million Lotto prize?

It's everyone's dream to win the Lotto, but what's the process if you do?
Many punters who've bought tickets for tonight's $38 million draw will be wondering just that.
Kirsten Robinson is the friendly face that greets winners when they arrive at Lotto's Auckland headquarters.
There's a special gold room dedicated to the lucky winners.
"I get a lot of hugs and tears," Ms Robinson says, "we never know how someone's going to react."
Before the winners officially receive their prize, Ms Robinson says a machine will check the ticket first.
Then after filling out some paperwork the money is transferred into the winner's bank account.
Advice on how to manage the money is also given.