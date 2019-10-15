What actually happens if you win tonight's $38 million Lotto prize?

It's everyone's dream to win the Lotto, but what's the process if you do?

Many punters who've bought tickets for tonight's $38 million draw will be wondering just that.

Kirsten Robinson is the friendly face that greets winners when they arrive at Lotto's Auckland headquarters.

There's a special gold room dedicated to the lucky winners.

"I get a lot of hugs and tears," Ms Robinson says, "we never know how someone's going to react."

Before the winners officially receive their prize, Ms Robinson says a machine will check the ticket first.

Then after filling out some paperwork the money is transferred into the winner's bank account.