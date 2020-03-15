TODAY |

'Acts of kindness' how victims of March 15 should be honoured – PM

Source:  1 NEWS

Reiterating the call from the Al Noor and Linwood mosques Imams, acts of kindness should be the way the victims of the March 15 terrorist attack are honoured, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. 

Source: 1 NEWS

The memorial today marking the one year anniversary of the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack was cancelled yesterday amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was one year ago today that 51 people were killed. Source: Q+A

"I was with our Muslim community in Christchurch on Friday, and I’m very pleased I had that opportunity," Ms Ardern told TVNZ1's Q+A with Jack Tame. 

Fifty-one people were killed in the attack at two the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15, 2019.

When asked what her message was since the attack, Ms Ardern said the Imams from Al Noor and Linwood mosques, "from where this horrific act occurred have made their own call on behalf of the community". 

"They want New Zealanders to remember through acts of kindness, through change, through doing something for others, whether it’s looking out for your neighbour or community.

"Let that be the way we honour those who were lost and let that be what we do on March 15 – acts of kindness."

