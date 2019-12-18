Acts of kindness from locals emerge out of darkness of Whakaari/White Island tragedy

One of the painful paradoxes of communities is that it can take a tragedy to see humans at their very best.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This was clear in Christchurch following the atrocities of March 15 at two Christchurch mosques.

It was made plain again in Whakatāne in the fortnight after the deadly eruption of the White Island volcano, also known as Whakaari.

There were the dramatic acts in the immediate hours.

The helicopter pilots who raced into the inferno.

The St John ambulance workers who dealt with unspeakable injuries.

"One hospital worker who was off shift, she knew it was serious and went to one of the local supermarkets and raided the glad wrap," local MP Kiri Allan told AAP.

"As she was running out she said 'I'm not paying for this' and they said, 'run, just go'."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dozens more joined her, gravitating to Whakatāne Hospital from as far afield as Auckland and Hamilton.

Heike Hundemer, an anaesthetist and clinical lead there said "what we were faced with was beyond comprehension".

"On a typical day on our emergency department, we would have about six nurses and two doctors on duty," she said.

"On Monday ... there would have been around 100 staff in emergency department, acute care department and theatres.

"We used every single bed space, every resource we had here."

Your playlist will load after this ad

A restaurant, Cafe 4U, run by a young Māori businessman offered free meals to all "search and rescue whānau", using the Māori word to suggest adoption into his family.

The meeting house of local tribe Ngāti Awa held daily gatherings for those affected to drop in, give support and take it as needed.

"Families brought food. Cakes. Pigs and pork, mutton, fish," elder Joe Harawira said.

"A local shop, when they found out we were buying 40 double sheets to help house visitors, they 'just said take it'.

"The bill was $500 but it was their koha, their gift."

In the darkness, there was great kindness.

That kindness wasn't limited to those helping victims and their families.

During one of the many inordinate waits for news in the days after the eruption, a family picnicked on the Whakatāne foreshore, close to the police cordon that had been transformed into a wall of flowers by well-wishers.

Packing up but with leftover food, they offered strawberries, sausage rolls and sandwiches to the many journalists who had sprawled over the area as they, too, waited.

The woman doing the offering was the mother of one of the volcano's victims.

That realisation brought a polite interview request and a polite decline; "Sorry. Sometimes you've just got to know when to say no," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At the centre of much of the kindness was the Ngāti Awa.

Visiting Whakatāne after the remarkable body retrieval operation, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's voice waivered as she considered the role of the local tribe.

"What was extraordinary to me amongst all of this was the acknowledgement that people were making of New Zealand ... a process that's unique to Aotearoa, unique to Ngāti Awa," she said.

"(Australian) families told me how important and special it was to them."

Ngāti Awa weren't peripheral to the operation; they were the power behind it.

They gave karakia, or blessings, at engagements, they housed and supported out- of-towners responding to the crisis and family members who rushed to Whakatāne to be with loved ones.

Deputy commissioner Mike Clement said they gave "great strength".

"It's part of New Zealand culture and we're much more powerful for it," he told AAP.

"How do you explain it? It's sort of what defines communities. And the same thing happened in Christchurch.

"If anything starts to play out, they emerge (and) invite people in, regardless of culture.

"They all just bring everyone right into their bosom."

Ngāti Awa's central act was a pre-dawn boat ride organised for Kiwi and Australian families last Friday, just prior to the police-defence retrieval mission.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the tense and grief-struck environment, Harawira and Māori leaders held a makeshift service within a kilometre of White Island, and again just prior to docking back in Whakatāne.

"We performed our karakia and there was an opportunity for we Māori to talk to those bereaved families on the boat," Harawira said.

"I spoke of a proverb that goes, the stars and the heavens will always be there, the people on earth will be lost to the night.

"I said, walk out of your house and look up into the black night and see the bright stars glimmering.

"Pick one of them, give one a name and talk with them. Have a conversation.

"Say, 'I hope you're all good up there and you're with your people. We're doing good down here.'"

In return, family members told stories of their lost loved ones, close to where they died.

Harawira said the seven Australians on board were "shaking their heads and had tears rolling down their eyes".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Another on board, deputy commissioner Wally Haumaha, said it was there that the different families formed bonds as "one whānau".

"That's part of the tikanga, the hospitality of Ngāti Awa people is treating the six (families) as one," he said.

"Isn't that awesome?

"They're strangers, far away from their own home .... to come here and feel the aroha, the love, and the grief, to share that, I think that's a tribute to our people."

Harawira said he expected the bonds to stick.

"Each person had a reflection. It was a very powerful, moving experience, they'd never experienced anything like it before," he said.

"We farewelled one of the families the day before yesterday. They were going to Auckland to return their bodies to Australia.

"We will be keeping in touch with all of them for the next year, two years, five years, hundred years.