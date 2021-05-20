ACT's David Seymour unimpressed with 'La La Budget'

TODAY |

ACT leader David Seymour says he's less than impressed with today's Labour Government Budget, saying it's in "La La Land".

“The Government had an opportunity today to get New Zealand back on track following Covid-19, instead its Budget makes Fawlty Towers look like a hotel with a sound management plan,” he said.

“This Budget does nothing for middle New Zealand, the battlers who work hard but are being squeezed from every direction. There’s nothing for people who work for their money.

“I’m calling this the La La Budget because the Government is in La La Land. Grant Robertson has his hands over his ears yelling out “la la la” to ignore reality.

“The Budget assumes that unemployment will be 4.4 per cent and economic growth will be 4.4 per cent by 2023. It assumes there will low inflation and low unemployment.

“They are in La La Land! How can that possibly be the case with the Government’s anti-growth, anti-business agenda? We’re heading straight for an iceberg with Grant Robertson at the helm of the ship."

Speaking to Q+A's Jack Tame, he said he'd yet to find anything that impressed him in the Budget.

  
 

