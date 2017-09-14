 

ACT's David Seymour delivers $1 billion in fake money to highlight 'underpaid' teachers

ACT leader David Seymour has delivered a billion dollars of fake money to a teacher's union in the hope it might persuade them to support his policy to increase salaries.

The Act Party leader fired up over the free education policy at the young voters debate.

ACT leader David Seymour.

Mr Seymour had the fake cash printed - with his own face on it - and took it to the NZEI's headquarters in Wellington today in a wheelbarrow.

"Teachers have been underpaid for a very, very long time," he told reporters.

"We're offering to raise teacher pay by $20,000 on average and let schools and boards decide how much to pay their teachers."

Mr Seymour said there was a critical teacher shortage across New Zealand and something had to be done.

"Their maximum is $78,000 and everyone gets paid the same," he said.

"They need the opportunity to see what a billion bucks looks like."

Mr Seymour wheeled the money into NZEI's reception and was told to leave it there, which he did.

