TODAY |

ACT's David Seymour confronted by angry man in Ashburton

Source:  1 NEWS

ACT's leader David Seymour was confronted last night by a man who recently lost his job after being accused of spreading extreme white supremacist material online.

David Seymour. Source: 1 NEWS

In a video posted to social media, Lee Williams, who was recently fired by the dairy company Synlait for his behaviour online, accused Seymour of not standing up for freedom at an ACT party event in Ashburton.

"You're saying it's OK if 10,000 people sign a petition to get a man sacked from his job and destroyed and cancelled - you're saying that's okay?" Williams asked.

A petition was launched two months ago urging Synlait to review Williams’ contract. Williams regularly attacked Māori politicians on social media, with YouTube recently banning him from their platform.

Seymour responded that Williams should ask himself, "why they've done that?"

"People make choices, you've made choices," Seymour said.

"It has consequences, and now you’re suffering the consequences of your actions."

Williams then called Seymour a fake and shouted at the meeting that, "Māori will own 50 per cent of the country by 2040".

Seymour told 1 NEWS today that Williams "stormed out after I told him he was an idiot and several people in the crowd called him a d**khead".

Seymour says it's very hard to sack someone in New Zealand and if Williams believes he was wrongly fired by Synlait he should take a case against them.

Williams has previously described his videos as "satire".

New Zealand
Politics
Christchurch and Canterbury
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Hipkins holds short-notice news conference as NSW Covid crisis grows
2
Christchurch NZ Post worker shaken after getting racist message
3
Rotorua man who beat five-year-old son to death jailed for at least 17 years
4
Travellers behaving badly in the Cook Islands prompts police warning
5
Kiwis hoping to get on green light flights from Sydney foiled, MIQ rooms to be allocated
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Jessica Mutch McKay: David Seymour's hustling and got his act together

Men under 35 less engaged and less compliant to Covid guidelines - Govt poll

Rotorua man who beat five-year-old son to death jailed for at least 17 years

Christchurch NZ Post worker shaken after receiving racist message