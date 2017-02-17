Actor Sam Neill reacts with fury at plans to close Cadbury's Dunedin factory

Kiwi acting icon Sam Neill has taken aim at Cadbury, saying if it close its Dunedin factory he'll never buy its products again.

Perhaps channelling grumpy old Uncle Hec from his memorable role in Hunt for the Wilderpeople, the Kiwi actor has reacted with outrage to the announcement Cadbury owner Mondelez is looking to close the famous factory in favour of Australian production.

Around 360 jobs are at risk at the factory, which has been in operation since 1838.

"If #Cadburys really close their factory in #Dunedin, I will ask every one here & Australia to NEVER sell or buy anything Cadbury EVER again," Sam Neill wrote on Twitter.

Mondelez is proposing to close the factory's doors early next year.