Actor Julian Dennison joins Ihumātao protestors outside Parliament

Hundreds gathered at Parliament today to protest a planned housing development at Ihumātao, including actor Julian Dennison and his twin brother - Youth MP Christian Dennison.

Christian Dennison represented Education Minister and Labour MP Chris Hipkins at the recent Youth Parliament, where students hold a mock Parliament sitting.

Today, he spoke to the crowd about the Youth Parliament agreeing Māori history, including raupatu (land confiscations), should be taught in New Zealand schools to give Kiwis a better understanding of issues such as that in Ihumātao.

"If the Youth Parliament knows what's up, why can't the real Parliament?"

Four hundred new homes are planned for the tiny village of Ihumātao in South Auckland.

Protestors have been at the site since 2016, trying to stop the housing development bordering an 800-year-old site rich in Māori history. Protests have significantly expanded over the past month.

People held signs that said, 'No profit from stolen land', 'NZ Govt, whose heritage are you protecting?' and 'Stop trying to make Fletch happen'.

Green MPs Marama Davidson, Golriz Ghahraman, Gareth Hughes and Chlöe Swarbrick joined the protestors.

Earlier today, Minister for Crown/Māori relations Kelvin Davis said he supported the process the kīngitanga is leading..."to create a by Māori for Māori solution".

"I think it is important the parties go to the table, and it was good to see that deescalation overnight," he siad.