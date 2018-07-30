 

Activists 'endangered our birds and put them at risk', Tegel says

RNZ rnz.co.nz
New Zealand

Animal activists endangered chickens when filming injured and dead birds at a farm in Helensville, Tegel says.

Direct Animal Action went into the chicken shed through an unlocked door at a farm near Helensville and shot footage of birds with large open wounds and some lying on their backs unable to move.

The group is calling for Tegel to be prosecuted over its treatment of the birds at the farm but the poultry giant rejects accusations that it does not look after its animals.

RNZ was invited by Tegel to the farm where the footage was shot. RNZ did not see chickens with open wounds or that look hurt or deformed as they were in the video.

Tegel chief executive Phil Hand said the wounds in the footage shot by Direct Animal Action were interesting.

"[We] wouldn't normally see that and I can't comment on what would have happened that day - I wasn't in the shed.

"But as with any animal, not all of them will be perfectly healthy throughout their entire life, no different to humans."

Mr Hand said the farmer goes through the shed multiple times a day to cull any birds that are unwell, as required by the code of welfare.

But he said when the video was shot, the farmer was not there.

"The birds weren't due for a walk-through for quite a few hours and so there would have been some birds who ... needed some assistance from the farmer or who needed to be culled and that would have happened when the farmer came through."

It appeared the activists had moved through the shed and disturbed the chickens, Mr Hand said.

"It certainly looked from the video we saw that the birds were in an agitated state and that was because they were surprised.

"In doing what they did, they endangered our birds and put them at risk.

He said he was concerned about how the birds appeared in the film.

Direct Animal Action spokesperson Deirdre Sims said Tegel should be disappointed in themselves.

"We absolutely did not stir up the birds. We just literally filmed what was happening in front of us.

"I think that's just typical that Tegel would say something like that to try and make us look bad because they're on the back foot."

Mr Hand said the Ministry for Primary Industries investigated the Tegel farm on Friday and told the farmer there were no issues.

If there were concerns MPI should have raised them.

But MPI said it was still reviewing footage and could not comment while the farm was being investigated.

Application for mega chicken farm stalled for odour modelling

Tegel has also been asked by the Northland Regional Council and the Kaipara District Council to provide information on odour modelling, delaying its plans to build the country's biggest chicken farm.

Tegel applied for resource consents to raise nine million birds a year, partly in barns, 12 kilometres south of Dargaville, near the Northern Wairoa River.

Mr Hand said it could take a few months to get data on the technology they wanted to use to reduce odour because it was in Europe.

The request from the two local bodies was a surprise because they had not previously raised the issue.

Locals had come to Tegel with concerns about dust and smell but there had also been support for the farm.

"We don't want to have a farm up there that is causing a nuisance or an offence to the neighbours."

- By Jessie Chiang

The footage was filmed by animal welfare group Direct Animal Action at a plant near Helensville. Source: YouTube: RNZ Live News
Topics
New Zealand
00:50
The NZ First leader was at his evasive best this morning when discussing Ms Ardern’s transition back to PM on Thursday.

'Not the Neve you're talking about' - Winston Peters playfully reveals he's met a 'Neve', but not Jacinda Ardern's daughter
04:03
The Broadcasting Standards Authority is today launching a consultation to find out more about the way people watch television.

Should free-to-air TV have similar classifications as movies?

Most read: Young girl convinces NZTA to change linemen sign to be more inclusive - 'women can be line-workers too'
Police car

Police praise public for reporting 'very drunk' mum driving with children

Northland kapa haka rehab programme uses waiata to fight addiction - 'It’s taught me to open up my eyes to the world'

Te Karere
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Maori Issues
Alcohol

For 18 years, methamphetamine addict Joshua Kemp was in and out of prison.

“I’ve always gone back to what I’ve always known,” he said. “It was to hurt, to take away from the things that matter most.”

But that was in the past. For the past 14 months, he’s been clean and sober thanks to He Waka Eke Noa, a recovery programme run by Northland’s Ngāti Whātua iwi that focuses on combatting drug and alcohol abuse with song, dance and camaraderie.

“It’s just about being in a waka together and travelling to the same place, and taking on anyone with no exceptions,” explained programme manager Bessina Pehi-Tamatea. “If you have the passion for someone else to not pick up the pipe and (instead) come here and pick up a waiata, best ever.”

The programme has helped hundreds through kapa haka and tikanga Māori since launching three years ago. Kemp said he discovered He Waka Eke Noa last year.

“It’s taught me to open up my eyes to the world,” he said. “It’s taught me to pray again. It’s taught me to think about the things that matter most...And I care about people. That’s the most important thing.”

Staying clean and sober will give him the opportunity to “live life beyond your wildest dreams”, Kemp said. So he says he will keep showing up, taking it day by day with support from those around him.

The programme is free and open to Māori and non-Māori alike.

“If you want to be clean and sober for the day, then you’re welcome with open arms,” said Pehi-Tamatea, the manager. “There’s no discrimination.”

For three years now, Northland’s He Waka Eke Noa has opened its doors to addicts fighting to stay sober. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Maori Issues
Alcohol
'Things will be ok' - friends and classmates of 'lovely' 11-year-old Ōhakune bus crash victim offered support

Ōhakune residents reeling after bus tragedy: 'We've just gotta try and pick ourselves up'

Manurewa all-star dancer busts out brilliant dance moves for Breakfast show

New Zealand
Transport
Accidents

Ōhakune is still a town on edge following the bus crash which cost the life of 11-year-old Aucklander Hannah Francis at the weekend, and injured 18 others.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast

There's been an increased demand for snow chains since the accident, which has also left three people still in hospital.

Some people are nervous about using the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle service, but locals said that the tourist town will bounce back.

The owner of Off Piste ski rentals in Ōhakune, Johnny Henning, said it was not exactly business as usual when the Tūroa skifield opened on Monday for the first time after Saturday's fatal accident.

"It's probably actually made a few people want to rent chains from me rather than using the shuttle and that's an honest fair call, especially with families.

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Hannah Teresa Francis. Source: Supplied

"A couple of families have said 'we prefer to take our own car for now until we know more'."

But Mr Henning did not think the accident would keep people away from the mountain.

"No I don't think so, people will still turn up regardless. The other thing you've got to remember is that could happen to anyone's vehicle. If it's a mechanical issue it could happen to any vehicle."

Keiran Murphy and Josh Kerr had just come in to return their chains - Keiran's sister Fenella was on the ill-fated bus.

"Well obviously because of what happened on the weekend we preferred to get chains than take the bus. It just felt safer," Mr Murphy said.

"Rather than cramming into a bus and going in we thought we'd find some chains and chuck them on."

The Mitsubishi Fuso bus involved in the accident had&nbsp;failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times over the past 14 years - and the men did not regret their decision to go it alone.

"We've just come down from the mountain and we saw a bus coming down and people were standing up in the bus. It looked like it had far too many people in it for safety. It was crammed, really crammed," Mr Kerr said.

Keiran's sister walked away from the crash with cuts and bruises, but he said she had feared the worst when the bus careered out of control.

"I asked her 'what did you do just before you crashed?' and she said 'I just held myself together and prayed, cause what else can you do?'"

Over at the Powderhorn - a popular apres-ski venue in Ōhakune - the accident was still a hot topic of conversation.

A veteran of nine seasons at the resort, Angie Thomas, said even she was a little apprehensive when she found herself using the shuttle.

"I mean I usually drive down with other people but there was no room left in the car so I ended up coming down in the shuttle but yeah it was fine.

"I did have a bit of anxiety but that was all."

Aucklander Tim Graham arrived yesterday and could sense the unease in town.

"You do get a vibe from the staff that you know that they are obviously aware of it and it's on everyone's minds. It's a pretty tragic accident to have in such a small community."

But Mr Graham thought people would soon move on.

"I don't think it is going to deter anyone. At the end of the day it's a freak accident. No one likes it or likes to talk about it or have it affect them in any way and it's a tragic freak accident but I don't think it's going to deter anyone [from coming] at all though."

Down at Mizzoni Pizza, Matthew McCarthy said everyone had their theory on the crash.

Mr McCarthy said he'd heard the driver had done valiantly in the circumstances.

"I heard it might have been a brake failure, it might have been an issue with the bus itself.

"But apparently the driver was extremely experienced and so far from what I've heard it's not anything that's gonna come back on the driver.

"He did his best from what I've heard and he managed to get the bus across the bridge which probably saved a few more lives."

Mr McCarthy said people were feeling a bit down but would soon dust themselves off.

"Yeah everyone is trying to carry on and make the best of the season we have here but obviously it's put a bit of a dampener on the whole atmosphere in town but yeah we've just gotta try and pick ourselves up."

In a statement yesterday, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said its thoughts were with the people involved in the crash and it would be making no further comment because it was under investigation.

New Zealand
Transport
Accidents