Activists descend upon GCSB for annual protest

The annual protest against the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) listening station at Waihopai, near Blenheim, is on again.

John Key is introducing a new law which he says will protect the public and the spies.

Protesters say they will be at the main gate at Waihopai Valley Road from 10am this morning.

In 2008 three peace activists broke into Waihopai and deflated a dome covering one of the satellite dishes.

After the protest the group will meet in Blenheim for the launch of a new organisation called the Aotearoa Independence Movement.

"Our purpose is to initiate and drive a nationwide dialogue to advance the case for a non-aligned Aotearoa based on policies of economic, military and political independence," organisers say.

Speakers include former Green MP Keith Locke and Council of Trade Unions' economist Bill Rosenberg.

GCSB has two communications interception stations: a high frequency radio interception and direction-finding station at Tangimoana, near Palmerston North, and a satellite communications interception station at Waihopai.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman tweeted saying: "Fine day to protest a spy base in Waihopai!"

She said it was time to stop helping alleged spying from "Donald Trump (or anyone else)...on our Asia Pacific neighbours."

