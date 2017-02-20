'Action-packed air show' at Ohakea as Royal New Zealand Air Force celebrates 80th anniversary

Aircraft enthusiasts are heading to the two-day festival of military aircraft at Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Base Ohakea.

The RNZAF is celebrating its 80th anniversary with an air tattoo at the base this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to see the line-up of aircraft from the RNZAF and international militaries, and fine weather is predicted.

The RNZAF Black Falcons aerobatics team will perform publicly for the first time at the show.

Yesterday, they flew from Ohakea down State Highway 1 and along the coastal towns to Wellington then flew over Masterton and Dannevirke on the way back.

The Royal Australian Air Force is bringing F-18 Hornets and a C17, the United States is flying in two F-16 Fighting Falcons plus a Globemaster C-17 and a KC-135 Stratotanker, the Republic of Singapore Air Force is coming with two F-15SG and the Royal Air Force is contributing a A400M.

"It's going to be an action-packed air show to celebrate our 80th anniversary," says Group Captain Nick Olney, the base commander.

A free park-and-ride bus service is available from Manfeild in Feilding for travellers from the south and Bulls for travellers from the north.

There will be several local road closures around the base over the weekend of the event but SH1 and SH3 will remain open.

"Sucks that the airforce won't allow private aviators to come by air," one person posted on Facebook.