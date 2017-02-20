 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Action-packed air show' at Ohakea as Royal New Zealand Air Force celebrates 80th anniversary

share

Source:

NZN

Aircraft enthusiasts are heading to the two-day festival of military aircraft at Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Base Ohakea.

The Black Falcons has had a makeover after a two year hiatus.
Source: Seven Sharp

The RNZAF is celebrating its 80th anniversary with an air tattoo at the base this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to see the line-up of aircraft from the RNZAF and international militaries, and fine weather is predicted.

The RNZAF Black Falcons aerobatics team will perform publicly for the first time at the show.

Yesterday, they flew from Ohakea down State Highway 1 and along the coastal towns to Wellington then flew over Masterton and Dannevirke on the way back.

The Royal Australian Air Force is bringing F-18 Hornets and a C17, the United States is flying in two F-16 Fighting Falcons plus a Globemaster C-17 and a KC-135 Stratotanker, the Republic of Singapore Air Force is coming with two F-15SG and the Royal Air Force is contributing a A400M.

"It's going to be an action-packed air show to celebrate our 80th anniversary," says Group Captain Nick Olney, the base commander.

A free park-and-ride bus service is available from Manfeild in Feilding for travellers from the south and Bulls for travellers from the north.

There will be several local road closures around the base over the weekend of the event but SH1 and SH3 will remain open.

"Sucks that the airforce won't allow private aviators to come by air," one person posted on Facebook.

But there were plenty of people posting about looking forward to the spectacle.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

Defence

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

00:39
2
Steve O'Keefe led the charge for Australia after claiming six wickets in just 24 balls on day two of their first Test against India in Pune.

Watch: 7 international wickets for just 11 runs! Indian batting order collapses tragically against Australian attack

00:50
3
Two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui encourage the Maori Party co-leader to stay strong in politically motivated performance.

Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

02:23
4
Urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport prompts All Blacks Sevens star to open up for first time.

'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything


03:37
5
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Little girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite horrific accident


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.

00:50
Two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui encourage the Maori Party co-leader to stay strong in politically motivated performance.

Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

Known for tongue-in-cheek political items, the group's action song today was no different.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ