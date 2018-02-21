 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Acting legend Sam Neill stars in off-beat ad campaigning against plastic bags

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

After public pressure forced New World and Countdown to commit to a ban on single-use plastic bags, Kiwi actor Sam Neill has now joined the fight to save the oceans from the plastic menace.

Eight million tonnes of plastic waste is still ending up in oceans each year, and wildlife are munching on it.
Source: Seven Sharp

The Jurassic Park and Hunt for the Wilderpeople star has joined forces with Greenpeace to star in a quirky new ad.

The tongue-in-cheek ad sees Neill chomping down on a plastic bag and giving out facts on the negative impact they have on the world's oceans.

"Fun fact, there are country-sized islands made up of single use plastic bags out there in the Pacific," Neill says with a manic grin.

The advert ends with text on screen saying: "Single use plastic bags, if you like them so much you eat them".

Related

Environment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Colin Munro heads back to the dressing room.

LIVE: Black Caps batsmen capitulate, set Australia target of 151 to claim tri-series


01:10
2
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

3
Police car generic.

Woman forced to hand over money after having car cut off by two men during scary Hamilton confrontation

00:57
4
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Watch: Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams upper Sth Island

00:15
5
The Kiwi snowboarder qualified top with a whopping score of 97.50.

Watch: Carlos Garcia Knight smashes snowboard big air qualification to seal finals spot

Colin Munro heads back to the dressing room.

LIVE: Black Caps batsmen capitulate, set Australia target of 151 to claim tri-series

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the encounter between NZ and Australia from Eden Park.

01:59

Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!

00:51
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.

01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weather easing as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita moves away from country, some rain for east of South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 