ACT unveils party list as deputy leader quits at the last minute

ACT New Zealand has unveiled its party list minus its deputy leader Kenneth Wang, who has quit at the last minute.

Act Leader David Seymour.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Wang has resigned, citing the party's direction and an offer of a low list ranking, media report.

Mr Wang has been with ACT since 2002 and was an MP between 2004 and 2005. He was second the party list in the last election.

ACT leader David Seymour is first on the list announced today followed by Beth Houlbrooke, who has a background in local government and business, and Brooke van Velden, a public relations consultant.

President Ruwan Premathilaka says the list MPs will fight to cut tax and red tape.

They will expand choice in education and restore affordability to housing by reforming the Resource Management Act.

"They will welcome immigrants who embrace our values and positively contribute to New Zealand. They will provide both stability and spine to a centre-right government," he said.

Mr Seymour holds the seat of Epsom and ACT supports the current National-led government. It has about 1 per cent support in polls.

ACT List:

1David SeymourEpsom

2Beth HoulbrookeRodney

3Brooke van VeldenAuckland Central

4Bhupinder SinghManukau East

5Stephen BerryEast Coast Bays

6Stuart PedersenTauranga

7Anneka CarlsonNew Plymouth

8Shan NgMana

9Sam PurchasDunedin North

10Toni SeverinChristchurch East

11Grae O'SullivanRimutaka

12Richard EvansKaikoura

13James McDowallHamilton East

14Richard WellsNew Lynn

15Michael WarrenWellington Central

16Andi MooreOhariu

17Andy ParkinsHutt South

18Colin AndersonWhanganui

19Bruce CarleyBay of Plenty

20Tom CorbettRangitata

21Brian DavidsonSelwyn

22Alan DavidsonList only

23Dan DoughtyDunedin South

24Alex EvansHelensville

25Paul GilbertIlam

26Roger GreensladeWairarapa

27Robin GrieveWhangarei

28Stuart HawkinsWaimakariri

29Bruce HaycockNorthcote

30Paul HufflettNelson

31Nick KearneyNorth Shore

32Tim KronfeldUpper Harbour

33Michael MilneTamaki

34Joe MisselbrookList only

35Craig NelsonNorthland

36Joshua PerryList only

37Vineet ShiriwastowCoromandel

38Satnam (Sam) SinghManurewa

39Anthony SmithHunua

40Chris SoleRongotai

41Neil WilsonRangitikei.

