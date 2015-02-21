ACT unveils party list as deputy leader quits at the last minute

Source:NZN
ACT New Zealand has unveiled its party list minus its deputy leader Kenneth Wang, who has quit at the last minute.
Mr Wang has resigned, citing the party's direction and an offer of a low list ranking, media report.
Mr Wang has been with ACT since 2002 and was an MP between 2004 and 2005. He was second the party list in the last election.
ACT leader David Seymour is first on the list announced today followed by Beth Houlbrooke, who has a background in local government and business, and Brooke van Velden, a public relations consultant.
President Ruwan Premathilaka says the list MPs will fight to cut tax and red tape.
They will expand choice in education and restore affordability to housing by reforming the Resource Management Act.
"They will welcome immigrants who embrace our values and positively contribute to New Zealand. They will provide both stability and spine to a centre-right government," he said.
Mr Seymour holds the seat of Epsom and ACT supports the current National-led government. It has about 1 per cent support in polls.
ACT List:
1David SeymourEpsom
2Beth HoulbrookeRodney
3Brooke van VeldenAuckland Central
4Bhupinder SinghManukau East
5Stephen BerryEast Coast Bays
6Stuart PedersenTauranga
7Anneka CarlsonNew Plymouth
8Shan NgMana
9Sam PurchasDunedin North
10Toni SeverinChristchurch East
11Grae O'SullivanRimutaka
12Richard EvansKaikoura
13James McDowallHamilton East
14Richard WellsNew Lynn
15Michael WarrenWellington Central
16Andi MooreOhariu
17Andy ParkinsHutt South
18Colin AndersonWhanganui
19Bruce CarleyBay of Plenty
20Tom CorbettRangitata
21Brian DavidsonSelwyn
22Alan DavidsonList only
23Dan DoughtyDunedin South
24Alex EvansHelensville
25Paul GilbertIlam
26Roger GreensladeWairarapa
27Robin GrieveWhangarei
28Stuart HawkinsWaimakariri
29Bruce HaycockNorthcote
30Paul HufflettNelson
31Nick KearneyNorth Shore
32Tim KronfeldUpper Harbour
33Michael MilneTamaki
34Joe MisselbrookList only
35Craig NelsonNorthland
36Joshua PerryList only
37Vineet ShiriwastowCoromandel
38Satnam (Sam) SinghManurewa
39Anthony SmithHunua
40Chris SoleRongotai
41Neil WilsonRangitikei.
