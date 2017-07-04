ACT questions government funding for Team New Zealand

Source:
There is continuing debate over whether taxpayers should be the ones to fund some costs for the Team New Zealand champion sailing team.
It comes after the Government announcement that $5 million will go towards retaining key Team New Zealand members ahead of the America's Cup in 2021.
ACT leader David Seymour has questioned whether tax payers should be the ones footing the bill.
The Prime Minister has not ruled out more funding for the America's Cup event.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news