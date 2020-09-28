Act pushing for four-year parliamentary term, with a Select Committee catch

Act leader David Seymour is pushing for a four-year parliamentary term, with Select Committees controlled by the opposition

David Seymour. Source: 1 NEWS

Seymour has introduced a bill to parliament - the Regulatory Standards Act Bill - which he hopes would give time for the government to implement laws, yet hold them to more accountability.

He said the current constitutional systems are the most 'anaemic' in the democratic world, and they needed to be more consultative.

The bill has been drawn and it will be debated next year.

It can only come into force by referendum.

A recent survey from Research New Zealand showed 61 percent support from the public towards moving from a three year term to a four-year term. About 25 percent were against it, and the rest were undecided.

The leaders of both the Labour and National Party have said it's a good idea.