ACT proposes policy to track gang members' spending to protect their children

ACT wants to track gang members' spending in an effort to protect their children, with a new policy the party says will "tip the balance towards the child and away from crime".

In a statement this morning, ACT’s Social Development spokesperson Karen Chhour said the announcement comes as the Ministry of Social Development reports a high proportion of gang members’ children experiencing multiple incidents of abuse or neglect.

Of the nearly 4000 known gang members, 27 per cent were recorded by Oranga Tamariki as being the alleged perpetrators of substantiated abuse or neglect of children, with MSD also noting limitations around the completeness of historical data.

"The children affected by gang criminality are not at fault and deserve support. This policy tips the balance towards the child and away from crime," she said.

"Gang members would receive their benefit in the form of an electronic card that would track and restrict spending on alcohol, gambling, and tobacco. The money provided by taxpayers will need to go towards food and other essentials."

According to MSD, nine out of every ten gang members have received main benefits.

Chhour slammed the Government for it's "soft on crime" approach leading to an increase in gang numbers in New Zealand.

"At the end of the day, the Government’s 'kindness' approach has led to an explosion in gang numbers which has perpetuated cycles of misery. We need a new approach," she said.

"Gangs peddle misery through our community and in their own households. Almost half of the serious offences committed by gang members are family violence related."

Chhour said ACT would introduce electronic income management alongside Gang Injunction Orders, support for police resourcing, and sensible reform of New Zealand's corrections system to crack down on gangs.