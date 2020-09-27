ACT Party's hopes of having more than one MP in Parliament bolstered as deputy reveals Green past

Nine Act Party candidates - including a former Green Party supporter - could be entering Parliament for the first time after the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll suggested its best support in 17 years.

The party has had one MP in Parliament for the past three election cycles.



Nine of the candidates who could become MPs following the general election next month are unknown faces.

One of the potential new MPs include prominent gun advocate Nicole McKee and deputy Brooke van Velden, who switched over from the Greens after becoming disillusioned.

"I became disillusioned with this idea that higher taxation was the way that we solve our problems," she explained.

"Nothing seems to be happening within the areas that I'm quite concerned about so I thought, well, 'They need a voice,'" Act's number 7 candidate Karen Chhour said.

Chhour is concerned about children, and says "nothing much has changed since I was young".

"The name of the department has changed about three times, I think, but the culture within it is no different to what it was when I was younger."

Meanwhile, McKee, ACT's number three candidate, says she wants gun laws - which was pushed through Parliament following last year's Christchurch terrorist attacks - back on the table.

"I think that piece of legislation was rushed, that it advocated it was going to keep New Zealand safe - reality is it won't," she said.

Van Velden, the party's number 2 candidate, is focused on mental health.

"I think it's shocking what we have currently and I want to see more people who are vulnerable getting the help that they need," she said.



The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows support for ACT currently sitting at seven per cent, overtaking New Zealand First and the Greens.



The party is now focused on ensuring the newfound support doesn't plunge.

"There is certainly a lot of people in New Zealand who are unhappy with the direction this country's heading," Baillie said.

It's also adjusting to the chance the barriers to Parliament are gone.