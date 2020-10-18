ACT Party to see 10 MPs enter Parliament in best result in more than two decades

Despite a landslide victory for Labour, the ACT Party also saw its best result in more than two decades.

The party will see 10 MPs enter Parliament, after David Seymour was their solitary MP for so long.



They won eight per cent of the vote this election, up from five per cent in the last election.

“We’re really humbled by the number of people who put their trust in us,” Seymour said this morning.

Seymour last night said the ACT team “are diverse in their backgrounds and their experience” and “come from all walks of life” - and will also be new to the job.

“The ACT Party is going to be a force to be reckoned with in this next Parliament,” new MP Brooke Van Velden added.

Seymour said while he believes the party has been “a rapid rise,” they “did actually prepare for it”.



He said the party is vowing to hold the new Government to account.