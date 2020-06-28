ACT Party list unveiled ahead of 2020 elections

ACT’s only sitting MP David Seymour has retained his top spot on his party’s list ahead of this year’s election, while firearms specialist and Council of Licenced Firearms Owners' spokesperson Nicole McKee is at number three.

The list, revealed this afternoon, is “reflective of what ACT’s caucus will look like”, party president Tim Jago said.

“All have been selected based on merit.”

Leader Mr Seymour will stand in the Epsom electorate, where he is a two-term incumbent.

Deputy leader Brooke van Velden is in number two, replacing former deputy leader Beth Houlbrooke. She is Mr Seymour’s current parliamentary adviser and is standing in the Wellington Central seat.

First time-candidate Ms McKee is at number three and will be standing in Rongotai. She is a spokesperson for the Council of Licensed Firearm Owners for its Fair and Reasonable campaign responding to the Government’s firearms legislation.

“I do not believe that emotive and rushed legislation that adversely affects those it is intended to support is viable,” she said in a statement.

“Our laws should be rooted in policies that recognise our democratic rights to think, to speak and to behave in a legal and unobstructed way.”

Another first-timer, Chris Baillie, is at number four and will be standing in Nelson. He’s a full-time teacher who also owns a hospitality business.

Ms Houlbrooke is now at number 13.

The party is currently polling at 3 per cent, according to the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll released on Thursday.

If Mr Seymour retained his Epsom electorate seat, the poll results mean the party would have four MPs if it got this level of support at the election on September 19.

The top 20 of the party list below: