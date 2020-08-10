ACT party kicks off election campaign with road trip

The Act Party's election campaign officially hit the road this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

ACT Leader David Seymour and three prospective List MP's headed off on a national bus tour that will travel from Whangarei to Invercargill.

It's a concerted effort by ACT to garner more voter support by campaigning in small town New Zealand.

"It's time to take the election campaign out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to talk to people up and down our country," David Seymour said, "from the Wellford's to the Warworth's and the Whangārei's".

Dozens of ACT supporters gathered to farewell the ACT party bus this morning. The mood was jovial in the light of the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showing on current polling ACT could bring 5 MPs into Parliament at next month's election.

David Seymour will not be on the bus for every small town stop. His organising team says he will be on tour about 60 per cent of the time.

1 NEWS asked whether this means some supporters who turn out will be disappointed by the leader's absence.

"We've got a great set of candidates," David Seymour responded. It's not just about me."

He says voters will be impressed with the candidates who are on the bus.