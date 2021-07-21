ACT, National say elimination has to go for borders to reopen

Opposition parties ACT and National seem to be in agreement elimination has to go in order for the borders to reopen.

The difference in their Covid-19 response plans, released this week, is the timeframe in which the current strategy has to go.

In its 'Opening Up' plan, National said a vaccination rate of 80 to 85 per cent in those aged 12 and over would be needed to move away from elimination to a "vigorous suppression" approach to Covid-19.

ACT believes New Zealand should move to a "harm minimisation" approach as eradication is "unsustainable" in a Delta world.

However, in its 'Covid 3.0: Life after lockdown' plan, no vaccination target can be found.

Leader David Seymour told Breakfast on Thursday the party was not interested in setting a target, but it was "realistic" the country would get to 90 per cent.

But New Zealand could not afford to keep waiting to reach this vaccination rate and it needed to rejoin the world.

ACT's plan also outlined how instead of whole cities being locked down, travellers, the infected and the vulnerable would be isolated.

It wanted to see a date from the Government on when the vaccination roll-out would be complete in order for Kiwis from low-risk countries to be home by Christmas.

ACT said "rigid and arbitrary" rules needed to be removed for businesses and the Government needed to engage with them in order to come up with new targets for reducing transmission of the virus.

New Zealand also needed to see the Government move away from using fear as a tool to taking a "balanced approach to overall wellbeing".

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Breakfast the Government did not want to put the classic Kiwi summer at risk by "throwing open the borders prematurely".

He said if this happened, the Government would need to introduce measures to bring a "potential significant outbreak" under control.

Hipkins told presenter John Campbell there were "undoubtedly" things from the Opposition's plans the Government was already working on.