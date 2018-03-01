ACT leader's attempt to condemn South African govt over land expropriation blocked

ACT leader David Seymour has failed in his attempt to introduce a motion to parliament condemning the South African government for legislating to expropriate white-owned land.

All it needed was one objection to stop the motion being introduced, and there were several from the government benches today.

Mr Seymour had previously threatened to veto a government motion congratulating the Winter Olympians if his was blocked.

He raised objection but Sports Minister Grant Robertson used his right to make a ministerial statement, which can't be blocked.

"The role of parliament should be to uphold property rights, but the South African government is appropriating them," Mr Seymour said before he tried to introduce his motion.

""I'm as proud of our Olympians as any Kiwi but all New Zealanders need a parliament that has its priorities straight.