 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


ACT leader's attempt to condemn South African govt over land expropriation blocked

share

Source:

NZN

ACT leader David Seymour has failed in his attempt to introduce a motion to parliament condemning the South African government for legislating to expropriate white-owned land.

All it needed was one objection to stop the motion being introduced, and there were several from the government benches.
Source: Paliament TV

All it needed was one objection to stop the motion being introduced, and there were several from the government benches today. 

Mr Seymour had previously threatened to veto a government motion congratulating the Winter Olympians if his was blocked.

He raised objection but Sports Minister Grant Robertson used his right to make a ministerial statement, which can't be blocked.

"The role of parliament should be to uphold property rights, but the South African government is appropriating them," Mr Seymour said before he tried to introduce his motion.

""I'm as proud of our Olympians as any Kiwi but all New Zealanders need a parliament that has its priorities straight.

"I don't mind parliament doing the feel good stuff as long as they are also prepared to take on the hard issues."

Related

Politics

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

2

Live stream: Bill English delivers valedictory speech as he ends his 27 years in Parliament


00:55
3
The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Watch: 'Completely irrational question' – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges square-off over prison population

4
The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Live stream: Last chance for Simon Bridges to hold Jacinda Ardern to account in final Question Time for two weeks

00:21
5
The picture on the weather event was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.

Amazing image shows ominous snowstorm rolling over central London

Live stream: Bill English delivers valedictory speech as he ends his 27 years in Parliament

Join 1 NEWS NOW as Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career.

01:44
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters


00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School in Rotorua, yesterday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 