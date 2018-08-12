ACT leader David Seymour wants Māori seats abolished, MP numbers reduced

Armed police and the AOS were called out to an area in South Auckland today following sightings of a wanted man who allegedly pointed a pistol at a police officer earlier today.
Darcy Hayes, 48, was on the run after escaping police custody at Auckland District Court last Tuesday.
Mr Hayes was found hiding under a house in McKean Avenue when a member of the public alerted police.
A dog squad was sent in to retrieve Mr Hayes, who is again under police custody.
Pedestrians were been advised to avoid the area and motorists have been encouraged to use alternative routes.
Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested following the robbery of a Napier petrol station yesterday morning.
According to Police, at around 6am yesterday, three armed suspects entered the Z Petrol Station on Kennedy Road in Napier, demanded goods from an attendant before fleeing the scene with the items.
The attendant was left shaken from the incident but was uninjured.
A black Nike sports bag containing items of interest to police is believed to have been dumped somewhere between the petrol station and suburb of Marewa.
Members of the public who may have located the bag or have any relevant information have been advised to contact police.
Two of the teenagers will appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow, while a third will appear in the same court next week facing one charge of aggravated robbery.