 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

ACT leader David Seymour wants Māori seats abolished, MP numbers reduced

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

He told his party’s annual conference he hopes to introduce legislation to reduce the size of Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
2

Whakatāne girl undergoes emergency surgery to reduce chance of brain damage while on US holiday
3

Ten-metre sinkhole opens up in middle of Taupō road
4

Most read: 'Can I be a good politician while also being a good mum?' Jacinda Ardern opens up about her balancing act
5

Wanted man who escaped police custody arrested after AOS callout in South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZDF detonates historic bomb found in regional park by children

Ten-metre sinkhole opens up in middle of Taupō road
00:51
He told his party’s annual conference he hopes to introduce legislation to reduce the size of Parliament.

David Seymour wants Māori seats abolished, MP numbers reduced
The US President railed against illegal immigration in the US, calling the situation a “disaster”.

President Trump lashes back at ex-White House staffer's allegations, calling her a 'lowlife'

Wanted man who escaped police custody arrested after AOS callout in South Auckland

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Armed police and the AOS were called out to an area in South Auckland today following sightings of a wanted man who allegedly pointed a pistol at a police officer earlier today.

Darcy Hayes. Source: Supplied

Darcy Hayes, 48, was on the run after escaping police custody at Auckland District Court last Tuesday. 

Mr Hayes was found hiding under a house in McKean Avenue when a member of the public alerted police. 

A dog squad was sent in to retrieve Mr Hayes, who is again under police custody. 

Pedestrians were been advised to avoid the area and motorists have been encouraged to use alternative routes.


Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
Grace is only 11 but she’s old enough to understand the bullet point in her medical records – “exposed to P in utero”.

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Three teenage boys arrested after aggravated robbery of Napier petrol station

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested following the robbery of a Napier petrol station yesterday morning.

According to Police, at around 6am yesterday, three armed suspects entered the Z Petrol Station on Kennedy Road in Napier, demanded goods from an attendant before fleeing the scene with the items.

The attendant was left shaken from the incident but was uninjured.

A black Nike sports bag containing items of interest to police is believed to have been dumped somewhere between the petrol station and suburb of Marewa. 

Members of the public who may have located the bag or have any relevant information have been advised to contact police.

Two of the teenagers will appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow, while a third will appear in the same court next week facing one charge of aggravated robbery.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice