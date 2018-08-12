ACT leader David Seymour wants Māori seats abolished, MP numbers reduced

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested following the robbery of a Napier petrol station yesterday morning.

According to Police, at around 6am yesterday, three armed suspects entered the Z Petrol Station on Kennedy Road in Napier, demanded goods from an attendant before fleeing the scene with the items.

The attendant was left shaken from the incident but was uninjured.

A black Nike sports bag containing items of interest to police is believed to have been dumped somewhere between the petrol station and suburb of Marewa.