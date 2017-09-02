ACT leader David Seymour to Dance with the Stars

Despite saying he's hopeless, ACT leader David Seymour is going to take part in a new Dancing with the Stars NZ.

Source: 1 NEWS

It's due to screen on Three in the second quarter of the year.

"I'm up for this," he said on Thursday.

"But let's be honest - I'm half politician and half electrical engineer, it couldn't be worse if I was bred not to dance."

Mr Seymour says his only experience of fancy footwork was an encounter with an Alsation owned by a Labour voter.

Claiming he's probably the most disadvantaged person in New Zealand when it comes to dancing, Mr Seymour intends starting training immediately.

He's giving his fees and any additional donations to Kidsline, the helpline for young children.