 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


ACT leader criticised as 'super gross' by Greens MP over t-shirt with silhouette of woman and phrase 'Got Meat?'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

ACT leader David Seymour has been criticised by Green MP Golriz Ghahraman after donning a 'Meat Club' t-shirt during Auckland University's Orientation week, which shows a silhouette of a woman with 'Got Meat?' written underneath. 

Source: Facebook/David Seymour

"Being part of the problem on campus in a post #metoo world: proving your manhood doesn’t require super gross women are pieces of meat and/or boner reference. Just eat your bbq ACT dudes. No one was questioning your manhood and it's not 1954," Ms Ghahraman posted on Twitter. 

The caption posted with Mr Seymour's picture read: "After 15 years I finally joined the Auckland Uni Meat Club, thanks to everyone who came up to another club today, and Joined ACT on Campus."

He said there were t-shirts depicting both women and men. 

When asked if it was good judgment, Mr Seymour told RNZ, "maybe I should have worn the male one". 

Mr Seymour told 1 NEWS: "There are perfectly legitimate reasons for a club that idolises meat to have t-shirts depicting both men and women with cows heads."

Do I understand that some people were offended? Yes. Was it my intention to do so? Of course not."
David Seymour

"Do I understand that some people were offended? Yes. Was it my intention to do so? Of course not."

"Ultimately, though, we live in a free society. Students have a right to socialise and wear these t-shirts and politicians have right to interact with them in the community."

"I would be surprised if this was the most pressing issue facing our country. Frankly, I would rather be talking about housing or education."

Auckland University's Meat Club aims to "provide an inexhaustible supply of meat, thus creating peace and prosperity throughout the world", its description says, as well as holding fortnightly barbecues. 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Sky TV's subscriptions now cheaper as company splits Basic package in two

2

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

00:41
3
The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Veteran All Blacks star Jerome Kaino confirms NZ departure to play club rugby in France

06:55
4
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is


05:25
5
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

ACT leader criticised as 'super gross' by Greens MP over t-shirt with silhouette of woman and phrase 'Got Meat?'

David Seymour wore the shirt at an Auckland University barbeque.

00:41
The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Veteran All Blacks star Jerome Kaino confirms NZ departure to play club rugby in France

The 34-year-old announced the move this morning.

06:55
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is

The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

05:25
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

Bryce Edwards says while there would always be tension in a party between different politicians, Mr Bridges and deputy Paula Bennett "do get on".

01:10
The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford shortly after his appointment to the top spot.

'If I think about it I've had a few' – Simon Bridges talks political regrets and gay marriage stance

The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 