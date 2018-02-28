ACT leader criticised as 'super gross' by Greens MP over t-shirt with silhouette of woman and phrase 'Got Meat?'

ACT leader David Seymour has been criticised by Green MP Golriz Ghahraman after donning a 'Meat Club' t-shirt during Auckland University's Orientation week, which shows a silhouette of a woman with 'Got Meat?' written underneath.

Source: Facebook/David Seymour

"Being part of the problem on campus in a post #metoo world: proving your manhood doesn’t require super gross women are pieces of meat and/or boner reference. Just eat your bbq ACT dudes. No one was questioning your manhood and it's not 1954," Ms Ghahraman posted on Twitter.

The caption posted with Mr Seymour's picture read: "After 15 years I finally joined the Auckland Uni Meat Club, thanks to everyone who came up to another club today, and Joined ACT on Campus."

He said there were t-shirts depicting both women and men.

When asked if it was good judgment, Mr Seymour told RNZ, "maybe I should have worn the male one".

Mr Seymour told 1 NEWS: "There are perfectly legitimate reasons for a club that idolises meat to have t-shirts depicting both men and women with cows heads."

"Do I understand that some people were offended? Yes. Was it my intention to do so? Of course not."

"Ultimately, though, we live in a free society. Students have a right to socialise and wear these t-shirts and politicians have right to interact with them in the community."

"I would be surprised if this was the most pressing issue facing our country. Frankly, I would rather be talking about housing or education."