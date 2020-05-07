ACT considers investigation into sexual harassment allegation in youth wing

The ACT Party is considering launching an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment from the party's youth wing.

Last night, its Young ACT vice president resigned, announcing it on Twitter, alleging she was "sexually harassed, slutshamed, and ignored" for months.

"I am not the only victim of this behaviour in our ranks," she added.

ACT President Tim Jago told 1 NEWS the party was taking the allegation "very seriously".

"Any form of harassment is completely unacceptable. ACT is now considering a range of options, including appointing an independent person to investigate this matter."

He said the party would provide the former Young ACT vice president with any support required.

Young ACT released a statement today that said it had "failed a standard of care that we owe our members, and for that we apologise".

"We will do better by investigating and following up on the reports of sexism and harassment thoroughly and to the fullest extent within our means.

"Those responsible will be held accountable both within the organisation itself and higher if that is the action victims want to go ahead."