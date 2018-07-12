 

Accord over nurses staffing signed: 'It is the end of this vicious cycle of severe under-funding'

RNZ
New Zealand
Health
Employment

Top health officials have this morning signed up to an accord, promising to better manage staffing levels to ensure the health workforce is safe.

Nurses striking for pay have been equally concerned about staffing levels - with stories told of nurses literally running between wards at capacity.

The Health Minister David Clark, alongside the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, District Health Board (DHB) and nurses union representatives, signed up to the accord at Parliament this morning.

David Clark said he will be requiring DHBs to “make good” on all staffing commitments. Source: 1 NEWS

It means extra funding to DHBs for 500 more nurses around the country, and the proper implementation of a tool that manages staffing levels at DHB level and can predict where shortages may be.

Dr Clark said the Care Capacity Demand Management (CCDM) tool will be fully implemented in all DHBs by 2021.

"At the same time, a strategy will be developed to help keep existing nurses and midwives in the public health service, and attract others back to work in our hospitals," he said.

Dr Clark said this accord is recognition that we have been asking too much of nurses for too long and their workloads are unsustainable.

"Certainly in opposition, I heard a lot of stories of nurses who were stretched and struggling, and also stories from patients on wards about their concerns that they literally saw nurses running to get things done."

New Zealand Nurses' Organisation chief executive Memo Musa is pleased change is finally coming.

"Over recent years clearly there has been reluctance by District Health Boards to advance safe staffing and care capacity demand management. The slow pace of implementation has been unacceptable," he said.

Mr Musa said nurses, after a decade of underfunding, said they've felt it was pointless to carry on pushing for the CCDM tool when clearly there was no way the hospitals could afford to bring in extra resources to meet the needs of patients.

"What I feel today, is that it is the end of this vicious cycle of severe under-funding and low morale."

Tairawhiti District Health Board chief executive Jim Green said the message has been sent from nurses, loud and clear.

"There has been progress, but much more is needed. This accord provides another way in which progress can be made, ensuring NZNO members see it and feel it when they're on the wards and doing the work, and allowing for direct feedback to government."

He said there is no silver bullet solution, but they're not starting from ground zero on the CCDM tool.

"I know that around the country DHBs are already recruiting and taking measures to implement this straight away to give that jolt, that move that nurses are really wanting to see."

He said CCDM provides them with the ability to get the right staff in the right place, at the right time.

"It's a very sophisticated piece of work and has actually been recognised internationally as quite substantially advanced."

by Gia Garrick

Pregnancy and the Prime Ministership: Jacinda Ardern reflects on her 'big year' as she returns to politics

AAP
Announcing her pregnancy soon after becoming New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern reflected on what had already been a "big year".

Now, with her maternity leave about to end and her first year as Labour leader coming to a close, "big" seems like an understatement.

Ardern - who turned 38 last week - took to social media over the weekend, in what was just her second public message since leaving hospital with daughter Neve in June, to reveal her post-return parliamentary plans.

Rocking her five-week-old while speaking to the camera, she outlined her juggling act of reading government papers and caring for the baby.

"We're all doing really well and have absolutely no routine to speak of. I can hear a chorus of parents laughing that you would ever have a routine with a five week old baby," Ardern said, before outlining some key policies areas she would be perusing.

In July 2017, Ardern was the deputy of a flailing opposition party in a country of fewer than five million residents, insisting she had no plans to lead.

A week later - almost a year ago to the day - she was handed the reins of the opposition and the phenomenon dubbed "Jacindamania" took off, rocketing her to both domestic political triumph and the world stage.

Having negotiated a government coalition while suffering morning sickness, the former small-town Mormon has gone on to capture headlines across the globe as left-wing political figure, while leading a programme of steady reform at home.

That's on top of becoming the first elected world leader to take maternity leave.

While her fill-in, the 73-year-old deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, has for the most part had a settled stint in the hot seat, New Zealand's politics has not been without drama during Ardern's leave of absence.

Nurses have gone on strike, spats with Australian politicians have broken out and the everyday battles of domestic politics have persisted.

Parliament also sits next week, meaning there'll be no steady transition back into political life for Ardern.

"Ultimately though, that first week back, I am going to be focused on getting straight back into it," she said.

The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum. Source: Facebook
Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

1 NEWS
A top-rating TVNZ film screened this month is at the centre of a bid by serial rapist Malcolm Rewa to throw out the murder charge against him for the 1992 killing of Susan Burdett.

At a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in Auckland today, Mr Rewa's lawyer, Paul Chambers, asked for the murder charge to be scrapped and for a permanent stay in proceedings - which would bring an end to the case of who killed Ms Burdett.

The hearing was before top High Court Judge Geoffrey Venning, who reserved his decision.

Mr Rewa is serving 22 years in jail for the rape of Ms Burdett and 24 other women.

He denies killing Ms Burdett and has already faced two trials for her murder. She was raped and bludgeoned to death in her home.

Mr Rewa, who was denied parole last month until at least 2020, did not appear in court today.

Mr Chambers' argument for dismissal of the murder charge focussed heavily on his client's right to a fair trial - claiming that right has been prejudiced by media coverage, and, that there has been no fresh evidence.

The charge against Mr Rewa follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago which cleared Teina Pora of killing Ms Burdett.

Mr Pora was twice wrongly convicted for Ms Burdett's murder and spent 22 years in prison.

He has since been granted a compensation package of $3.5 million and received an apology from the Government.

Mr Chambers said there has been "extraordinary" levels of publicity around the Burdett case and Pora's wrongful conviction.

He specifically cited a recent TVNZ film, "In Dark Places", a dramatisation of Pora's story which attracted more than 230,000 viewers this month.

Crown prosecutor, Gareth Kayes, argued the trial should go ahead.

Mr Kayes said the TVNZ film focussed on the story of Pora, not Rewa, and does not claim to be a documentary.

Mr Kayes' argument also pointed at international examples of trials going ahead under extreme global interest, including that of Abu Hamza - the hook-handed London hate preacher who was convicted of terrorism charges.

Mr Chambers and Justice Venning also discussed the possibility of Pora being called as a witness.

- By 1 NEWS producer Simon Plumb 

Rewa has been tried twice before for Ms Burdett's murder, but the jury couldn't reach a verdict. Source: 1 NEWS
