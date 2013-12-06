Accidental tweet warning of tsunami puts some Kiwis on edge

Source:
Civil Defence has quickly deleted an accidental tweet warning people of a New Zealand tsunami threat.
A sign on the road in Wellington the indicates a Tsunami safe zone.
Source: Seven Sharp
The post, which was published just after 4pm, was quickly screen-shotted before being removed.
While live for little over a minute, the tweet caused concern online.
Shortly afterwards, Civil Defence clarified that there was no warning in effect for the country.
It comes just a day after the Ministry trialled a new mobile alert system which drew mixed reactions from phone users.
Some people told 1 NEWS that they were shocked that they didn't receive the test alert.
Only one third of mobile phones in New Zealand are capable of receiving the warning.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news