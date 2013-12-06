Accidental tweet warning of tsunami puts some Kiwis on edge

Civil Defence has quickly deleted an accidental tweet warning people of a New Zealand tsunami threat.

A sign on the road in Wellington the indicates a Tsunami safe zone. Source: Seven Sharp

The post, which was published just after 4pm, was quickly screen-shotted before being removed.

While live for little over a minute, the tweet caused concern online.

Shortly afterwards, Civil Defence clarified that there was no warning in effect for the country.

It comes just a day after the Ministry trialled a new mobile alert system which drew mixed reactions from phone users.

Some people told 1 NEWS that they were shocked that they didn't receive the test alert.