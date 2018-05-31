 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Accident waiting to happen' - Parents' poor driving skills outside Auckland school gates sparking schools to shop offenders to police

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The behaviour by some parents dropping off and picking up their kids from school has gotten so out of hand that some Auckland schools are shopping offenders to the police.

Tim Wilson spoke to a couple of principals sick of playing parking warden.
Source: Seven Sharp

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Tim Wilson went to talk to two principals who often find themselves playing parking warden.

"Cars mounting the kerb because they're too impatient to wait until buses go.

"They will travel over the footpath, sometimes there are young people walking through so they're almost weaving," Howick College Principal Iva Ropati said.

The problem has become so bad that Howick College, along with Shelly Park School, are sending pictures of the offending drivers' vehicles to the police.

"We unfortunately have to send pictures of some of these vehicles behaving poorly directly to the police. Our local police have been very good," Mr Ropati said.

He believes the chaos around pick-ups and drop offs is an "accident waiting to happen".

Related

Transport

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

00:15
2
Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.

Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

02:17
3
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

4
Roseanne Barr in a trailer for her revival 'Roseanne' show on ABC, before it was cancelled.

Roseanne Barr unleashes new tweetstorm hours after US network axes show

02:48
5
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse NZ coach Anthony Peden, who has stepped down, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

00:29
Police received calls about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae this afternoon.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 