'Accident waiting to happen' - Parents' poor driving skills outside Auckland school gates sparking schools to shop offenders to police

The behaviour by some parents dropping off and picking up their kids from school has gotten so out of hand that some Auckland schools are shopping offenders to the police.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Tim Wilson went to talk to two principals who often find themselves playing parking warden.

"Cars mounting the kerb because they're too impatient to wait until buses go.

"They will travel over the footpath, sometimes there are young people walking through so they're almost weaving," Howick College Principal Iva Ropati said.

The problem has become so bad that Howick College, along with Shelly Park School, are sending pictures of the offending drivers' vehicles to the police.

"We unfortunately have to send pictures of some of these vehicles behaving poorly directly to the police. Our local police have been very good," Mr Ropati said.