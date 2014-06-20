 

Access to ultra-fast broadband rolled out across Christchurch

Access to ultra-fast broadband (UFB) has been rolled out to the whole of Christchurch, completed a year ahead of schedule. 

Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Clare Curran said in a statement that the completion meant almost 200,000 users would have UFB available. 

"The build is part of the Government’s initiative to make fibre broadband available to 87 per cent of Kiwi households and businesses by the end of 2022," she said. 

"The next step is to encourage more people to use it. Latest figures show only 35.6 per cent of Christchurch business and households are connected to ultra-fast broadband."

The infrastructure has extended access to Woodend, Kaiapoi, Lyttelton, Mandeville, Rangiora, Lincoln, Rolleston, Templeton, Prebbleton, Tai Tapu and Tuahiwi.

Ms Curran said Christchurch was the first of New Zealand's three major centres to have completed UFB infrastructure. 

"Being connected has become an essential part of our everyday lives. The completion in Christchurch means existing businesses and emerging businesses are able to connect to the best infrastructure on offer," she said. 

Almost 1.3 million Kiwis have access to UFB, figures from Minister of Business, Innovation and Employment showed, with 42.3 per cent of those (550,134) having taken up a UFB connection. 

