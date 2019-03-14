TODAY |

Access to measles vaccinations set to increase in South Auckland

The Government is attempting to increase vaccine access in South Auckland, which could see vaccinations available in malls. 

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said support would be increased by employing more nurse vaccinators. 

"Immunisation is free, but we know it can be difficult for people to get to their general practice," Ms Genter said. 

"Nurse vaccinators might be rostered to appear in a range of locations like malls, schools and churches and at a range of times including weekends and evenings."

She said the DHB was working through the details. 

"New Zealand's measles outbreaks are reflective of what's happening internationally. There are significant outbreaks occurring worldwide and cases from these countries are coming into Aotearoa. If you're travelling overseas, make sure you're protected."

"The MMR vaccine is free for anyone under 50 who hasn't had two documented doses and is available nationwide from your general practice," Ms Genter said. 

