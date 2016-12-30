Access to Kaikoura Harbour completed just in time for New Year's Eve ocean goers

Access to Kaikoura Harbour has been completed, just in time for those heading out on the water on New Year's Eve.

Canterbury Harbour Master Jim Dilley said dredging the sea bed for the main commercial slipway, Kaikoura Boat Club slipway and Coastguard launch ramp to a usable level was completed today.

Dredging work on Kaikoura Harbour. Source: Kauahi Ngapora, GM Whale Watch Kaikoura.

However, there's months of work to complete restoration of the harbour to its state prior to the magnitude 7.8 November 14 earthquake, Mr Dilley said.

The North Canterbury Infrastructure Recovery alliance will continue excavating the harbour using contractors from January 4, giving commercial, private and Coastguard vessels four days of access over the busier New Year's period.

The focus from next week onwards is restoring the ocean floor at the harbour to the level it was before the quake struck.

The seabed rose more than a metre in the earthquake.

Contractors are "working on balancing the process of works with the ability for users to use the area and balance the environmental impact," Mr Dilley said.

Some of the rocks being cleared have been used to build slipways for the diggers, rather than adding foreign contaminants to the water from other locations, he said.

Commercial and private groups have been providing feedback on the seabed dredging with contractors altering levelling in areas from this.

Mr Dilley said the community feel there's been a good level of communication and understanding of the need for access to the harbour from dredging contractors.

Work began on December 21, stopping on the evening of December 24 until the morning of December 28 for users to access the harbour over Christmas.

The long-term restoration project began after a government grant of up to $5 million was announced to help rebuild the harbour on December 15.

"This grant will ensure work can begin as soon as possible to dredge the harbour, which is a pivotal lifeline to the Kaikoura region," Acting Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee said at the time.

Construction work can only be carried out at low tide.

Tourism operator Whale Watch Kaikoura will make its first trip next Monday, using a modified trailer unit to launch from the commercial slipway, rather than the marina.