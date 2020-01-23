TODAY |

Access to Cape Reinga blocked after scrub fire

The large scrub fire that broke out at Cape Reinga in Northland on Wednesday is now under control, but access to area remains blocked.

Fire fighters managed to get the fire on January 22 under control.

A crew stayed onsite overnight to check on hot-spots after the blaze broke out at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ says one helicopter would return this morning at around 6am.

The Department of Conservation will be on scene this morning to assess the damage. 

Scrub fire at Cape Reinga.

DOC said access to Cape Reinga is had been blocked due to the fire.

"Ngāti Kuri ambassadors were the first to have identified the fire who then phoned 111 Fire and us, they then evacuated all visitors from the Te Rerenga Wairua car park," DOC posted on their Facebook page.

