'Accept there will be delays and price pressures' - warning for Kiwis wanting to build own home

Kiwis wanting to build a home are being told to accept delays and price pressures as inflation starts moving up.

Latest annual inflation is now running at 1.3%, driven by rising oil prices, increased airfares and rising rents and building costs.
According to official data, the cost of building a new home spiked up 6.5 per cent last year, an increase not seen for a decade.

And, it comes during an Auckland building boom.

"The key thing for homeowners is to think carefully, this is a huge investment for them so take your time, accept there will be delays and price pressures," said David Kelly from Registered Master Builders. 

Finance Minister Steven Joyce is confident that increased prices will, over time, encourage more suppliers into the market.

Economists say the inflation rate makes it likely the Reserve Bank will hike the Official Cash Rate.

"It really probably says we are at the end of the 'very low' we've had for some time, and a lot of people are considering fixing instead of sitting on floating rates," mortgage advisor Bruce Patten said.

