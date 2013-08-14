ACC workers could lose their jobs if not willing to move in call centre relocation

Dozens of people may lose their jobs if they're not willing to move to other parts of the country as the Accident Compensation Corporation mulls shutting its call centres in Auckland and Wellington.

ACC logo Source: 1 NEWS

The government agency is proposing closing the big city centres and moving their 87 jobs to Hamilton and Dunedin.

The consolidation of the centres to two cities is an effort to improve customer service so that all staff are better able to deal with peaks of demand after operating hours were increased, a spokesman says.