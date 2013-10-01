 

ACC medical specialists to walk off the job tomorrow over contract dispute

ACC medical specialists are poised to go on strike tomorrow to pressure their employer into providing "very reasonable" requests.

ACC sign

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists said today in a statement that 39 specialists will go on strike for four hours from 8am.

This will be followed by further strikes on July 25, August 2, August 10 and August 13.

The ASMS said they have "had a gutsful of their employer's cavalier approach to pay, conditions and well-being".

"They're not exactly asking for the moon and the stars," ASMS spokesperson Lloyd Woods said.

"These claims are very restrained and reasonable, and they’re gobsmacked that ACC is acting as if they’'ve asked for gold-plated desks and dancing unicorns."

The ASMS wants "a redundancy agreement that matches what other ACC employees are eligible for, a simple statement about the importance of staff well-being included in the collective agreement, and a 1 per cent per year salary increase".

"ACC is a government organisation with the express purpose of promoting prevention, care and recovery – yet they won’t include a statement on well-being in an employment agreement for a small group of their employees," Mr Woods said.

