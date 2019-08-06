ACC loses appeal over woman whose cancer was linked to asbestos exposure while hugging father

ACC has lost an appeal over cover for a woman who died from asbestos-linked cancer.

Source: Seven Sharp

Deanna Trevarthen, 45, died in 2016 from mesothelioma, a lung cancer caused by asbestos fibres.

Her exposure to asbestos was linked to hugging her electrician father as a child.

Before her death, she sought financial assistance from ACC but was rejected because she was not exposed to asbestos at work.

In a unanimous decision released today, the Court of Appeal rejected ACC’s position, saying Trevarthen suffered a personal injury which qualified her for cover from the corporation.

A spokeswoman for ACC said it acknowledged it had been a difficult time for Trevarthen's family.

"We accept the court's decision and are considering its impact on the ACC scheme. We have no further comment to make at this time."