Abuse survivor Baby ‘The Pitbull’ Nansen using sport to change the lives of South Auckland youth

Female fighters don’t get a lot of exposure compared to their male counterparts here in New Zealand, but one thing’s for sure – there’s no shortage of talent.

One of those fighters is Baby Nansen, a kickboxer turned boxer who’s using her expertise to help her community.

Nansen knows how much boxing can help change lives having seen her own life transformed through the sport.

“When I was in primary school I was one of five victims of abuse from one of the caretakers that was there, so I’d say that really, really crushed me,” Nansen told TVNZ’s Tagata Pasifika.

“I was abusive myself, like I had anger problems and just mixed with the wrong crowd all the time.

“When I found the sport [boxing], I started getting some sort of direction into where I wanted to be and what I want to be, and it’s definitely helped me grow and become a stronger person.”

Nansen is now taking what she’s learned and helping others change their life at her gym in Manurewa.

Watch the full story above.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Baby Nansen is a kickboxer turned boxer who is teaching others how to transform their lives at her gym. Source: Tagata Pasifika
