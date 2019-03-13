TODAY |

Abuse counsellor's research reveals 29 Māori boys were groomed for sex by women

Source:  Te Karere

Sexual abuse counsellor Alexander Stevens II says his doctorate research has uncovered a disturbing truth. He says all but one of the 30 Māori men he interviewed had been sexually abused by women.

File image. Source: Getty

These women came a variety of backgrounds, ethnicities and relationships. But they all had one thing in common.

“They were people who had really integrated themselves into people’s lives,” Stevens said.

“Grooming these boys in childhood into what would become sexual relationships later on.”

These female perpetrators, Stevens says challenge the common perceptions of who sexual predators are.

Alexander Stevens II. Source: GSM

Standing tall in a world of pain

Stevens says these tāne Māori struggle to come to get the help they need to heal.

“They often tried to find information online and were just unsuccessful,” he said.

The inability to deal with this trauma he says, can drive victims to use alcohol and drugs to self-medicate.

There is a pressing need, he adds for a national survey of what services are available and where they can be accessed.

Source: TVNZ

To address that issue, Stevens has launched a website, called StandingTallNZ.org. The site has a variety of resources including 0800 numbers to help tāne of all ethnicities to heal.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
GoFundMe page started to fly body of Kiwi man killed in Queensland shooting back to NZ
2
Australian farmers attracting Kiwi workers with relocation packages
3
Child dies in 'absolute tragedy' at Northland property
4
Tears flow as girl, 12, reunites with step-mum at Sydney Airport after 'very tough' year apart
5
Authorities say no one was driving Tesla before deadly Texas crash
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ resists joining Australia and US in using Five Eyes to antagonise China

Australian farmers attracting Kiwi workers with relocation packages

Contracting business near Ashburton loses over $1.4 million of hay bales in fire

Judge, defendant walk out in dramatic court hearing over café owner's failure to display Covid QR code