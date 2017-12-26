'Absolutely struck by the amount of damage' - horrifying year on NZ roads takes toll on first responders

A horrific year of death and injury on roads across the country has taken its toll on our country's first responders who say it doesn't get easier telling families their loved ones have been killed.

In the past 24 hours, two more people died in "preventable" tragedies after a two car accident on Waimate Highway in Glenavy, north of Oamaru, taking the holiday road toll to seven.

It brings this year's toll so far to 375 which is 48 more than last year.

Police said the crash occurred at Glenavy, reportedly between Carrolls Rd and Strangers Rd just after 08.30am today.

Mid-South Canterbury area commander, Inspector Dave Gaskin told 1 NEWS it appears the cars were travelling in opposite directions when they crashed.

"I've been around a few years. I've seen just about everything you could possible see but every now and again, like today, you go there and you just are absolutely struck by the amount of damage that has been done due to the high speed involved," Mr Gaskin said.

Shaun Pilgram's been a firefighter for 33 years and says attending crash scenes never gets easier.

"When we're not wearing the uniforms, we are also parents and mothers and aunties and uncles and brothers. Whether you're a career or a volunteer, you've got to see things that will have an impact on you."