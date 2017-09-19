'This is absolutely outrageous!' - Mt Roskill board member asks for help fighting vicious dairy robberies

A Mt Roskill local board member says government promises to stop dairy robberies have been empty, and local government should be given power to do it themselves.

An Auckland dairy was the target of another armed robbery last night just six months after a group viciously attacked the shopkeeper.

Five people armed with a gun and a machete entered the Crown Superette in Mt Roskill last night, stealing cigarettes and cash.

The issue was raised earlier this year, with Police Minister Paula Bennett promising a crackdown and additional funding for security systems in dairies.

The promise included $1.8m in co-funding for shopkeepers, dairy owners and local businesses to install security systems including metal bars and fog cannons.

"We want to stop these awful crimes from happening to innocent victims in the first place and make sure these cowards are off the streets," Ms Bennett said at the time.

However, Puketapapa Local Board member Shail Kaushal said it has not been enough and the time has come for the government to take more decisive action such as gun control, or to give local government the power or to do something themselves.

"This is absolutely outrageous," Mr Kaushal said.

"We have people wandering around with guns - we really need to really have a good look at ourselves.

"We certainly have to take a look at measures like gun control."