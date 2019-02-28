'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event

New Zealand's motorcross community is mourning the death of a teenage rider after he died from injuries sustained in a race over the weekend.

Nick Adams died on Sunday after suffering complications from a serious thigh bone fracture.

The 16-year-old sustained the injuries while racing in the Auckland Championships at Tuakau's Harrisville MX track on Saturday.

Nick's death has left those who knew him in shock, with many reaching out on social media to share their condolences to his grieving family.

"My heart breaks for you and your family Nick," one mourner wrote. "You were a rider that always helped my son out at Broxy camps, and he looked up to you. We are all devastated. Soar high young man, and ride the sky."

The news also affected Glenbrook School, which he attended prior to Waiuku College.

"An absolutely beautiful young person, whose sense of humour, kindness, empathy and cheekiness has been taken too soon," the school wrote in a tribute.

"We love you Nick and there are no words to describe the loss your passing brings to us all."

Patetonga Motorcross said Adams gets to live on through a wish of his though - with the teenager wanting his organs to be donated.